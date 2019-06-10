Burnley midfielder set to link up with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler

Clarets midfielder Aidan O'Neill is in line to link up with Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler in his home city.

The 20-year-old was born and raised in Brisbane, and, after completing a season-long loan back in his native Australia with A-League club Central Coast Mariners, is set to return down under with Brisbane Roar.

O'Neill played youth football for Brisbane Athletic before being snapped up by Burnley in 2014.

He made five appearances in 2016/17, before spells on loan with Oldham Athletic and Fleetwood Town.

The Australia Under 23 international went back home last summer to play for Central Coast, where he netted four goals in 23 appearances as the Mariners finished 10th.

He signed a three-year contract with Burnley in the summer of 2016, with a further year's option in favour of the club.

That option is expected to be taken up, with O'Neill being monitored further, as he looks to earn a place in the senior Socceroos squad.

Fowler was unveiled on a two-year contract as Brisbane Roar head coach back in April, and has brought in former Clarets midfielder Tony Grant from Blackpool as an assistant coach.