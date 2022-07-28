Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill hoping to achieve "something great" under Premier League legend Vincent Kompany

Midfielder Josh Brownhill speaks to the media at the press conference before the opening game against Huddersfield Town at Gawthorpe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

The 26-year-old midfielder will return to the Championship just two-and-a-half years after playing his final game for Bristol City at that level.

Brownhill had netted five times for the Robins that season, taking his tally to 16 for the club, before departing Ashton Gate just days after featuring in a 1-0 win away at Reading.

Another arduous 46-game campaign lies ahead for the ex-Preston North End man, but he has a tunnel-visioned view of getting the Clarets back into the Premier League by the end of it.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 16: Rodrigo of Manchester City and Josh Brownhill of Burnley battle for the ball during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Burnley at Etihad Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

With close to 150 games under his belt in England's second tier, he said: "It's still heart-breaking and I'm gutted that we're not in the Premier League, but we've got to put that behind us. I'm excited for the new season and I believe under a new manager, with new players around me, we can go on to achieve something great.

"I was part of the team that got relegated, it was heart-breaking, and nobody wants it, particularly from the Premier League, so my role is to try and get Burnley back there, where the club belongs. Everyone that's here now wants to play their part in getting Burnley back to the Premier League."

Brownhill's dad, Gary, and elder siblings Lewis and Joel, are lifelong City supporters, who were following the club pre-Millennium when the Citizens, managed by Joe Royle, were going up against the Clarets in the old Second Division.

Never in a million years, prior to Shaun Goater firing the club back to the top, would they have envisaged a scenario where the youngest member of the family was playing for a City superstar, who had become a four-time Premier League winner.

Brownhill said: "It's good. I was coming from a more 'player' perspective, he's a great manager and what he did at Anderlecht was very good. My family are obviously City fans and they were all buzzing, they're all looking forward to seeing him up close and personal. I'm happy and my family are happy.

"He [Vincent Kompany] wasn't in on the first day, Craig Bellamy was in at the beginning, who obviously played for City as well, but he [Brownhill's dad] was still asking me loads of questions. He'll ask me what it's like, but they're interested in everything, the training, the players and how it feels."

He added: "They are buzzing because they never thought when he was playing there that I'd get coached by him. He's a great manager, he did really well at Anderlecht, so I'm just really pleased that he's here and I can learn a lot from him.