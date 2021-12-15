Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill desperate to end Premier League goal search

Josh Brownhill scores his only Burnley goal to date at Millwall

The Clarets can climb out of the bottom three with victory over the Hornets at Turf Moor, and Brownhill could scarcely pick a better time to end his top-flight duck.

Brownhill has gone 58 Premier League appearances without finding the net, scoring once in 63 outings in total since joining from Bristol City in January 2020 - a rocket at Millwall in the Carabao Cup last season.

He hit five league goals in each of his last three campaigns with the Robins in the Championship, and would love to get off the mark tonight: "It's the longest I've gone without a goal, it's very unlike me to go this long, and I can tell you it's very frustrating!

"It's not at the front of me to put pressure on myself to score goals, because it's a little bit different in this team and the way we play, but I do need to score to help the team win games and add my influence.

"But I'll take three points and a 1-0 win if someone else scores, all day.

"If I can chip in and get my first Premier League goal, it would be good though.

"It would be very special. It's been a while, my last goal was at Millwall, and there's no better feeling.

"But winning is a great feeling as well, and if we can do that, I'll be happy."

Brownhill, who scored a fine free kick against the Clarets in pre-season in 2014 for Preston North End at Deepdale, popped up with a variety of goals for Bristol City, and added: "I can score all types of goals, left foot, right foot, from distance or inside the box, headers...for me, it's maybe because I haven't scored for a while, maybe confidence isn't the best, or the defenders and keepers are better!

"I've not looked at it too much, but it would be nice to score, and if it comes against Watford, great."

Finding the net hasn't been a problem for brother Joel, who has been in good form for non league neighbours Padiham, and Josh smiled: "He's in great nick, he's scored a good number of goals and I haven't heard the last of it!

"Every game that goes by without a goal, he definitely puts pressure on me!"

The last time Watford were at Turf Moor, it was Brownhill's first home start for the Clarets, and he gave a glimpse of what he could do, with a key part in Jay Rodriguez's winning goal, winning the ball in midfield and working it out wide for Dwight McNeil to deliver a cross, which Rodriguez headed home: "I remember that game, I was involved in the goal, I nicked the ball, dinked it over somebody and passed it out wide, and we scored.

"That was a good time for us and a good moment for me to be involved, showing I can handle the Premier League.

"I've had quite a lot of Premier League games now, that have come thick and fast, and I didn't expect to play as many as quickly as I have, but I'm proud of that, and hopefully I can kick on with more games and more involvement in games.