Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill claims Championship Fans’ Player of the Month award for August

The 26-year-old scored an impressive four goals and one assist in seven league matches under new manager Vincent Kompany, helping the Clarets end the month in third place.

Brownhill opened his goal tally for the season with a strike against Luton Town at Turf Moor, before scoring another two weeks later with a long range effort against Blackpool.

The midfielder then scored twice in a 5-1 victory away at Wigan Athletic a week later, grabbing an assist for Nathan Tella's goal in the process.

This means that Burnley’s number eight has already doubled his goal total from last season in 2,195 less minutes.

Brownhill beat Óscar Estupiñán (Hull City), Ross Stewart (Sunderland), Josh Sargent (Norwich City), Anel Ahmedhodžić (Sheffield United) and Illias Chair (QPR) to win the award.