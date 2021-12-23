Burnley midfielder Jack Cork planning perfect present for football-mad son Arlo

Jack Cork's last goal against Liverpool

The 32-year-old has popped up with some memorable strikes in three spells with the Clarets, but has gone over three years without finding the net.

Arlo, 8, has yet to see his dad score in the flesh, having only been five when he last got on the scoresheet at Turf Moor against Liverpool in a 3-1 defeat in December 2018.

Cork, who earlier that season netted twice in Europe against Aberdeen and Istanbul Basaksehir, is eager to create a special family moment.

He joked: "I've got a celebration planned for him, he'll never see it probably!

"I'm under a bit of pressure at the moment!

"I always play in the garden with him, doing skills and messing about, and he said 'Daddy, why don't you ever do skills on the pitch?'

"I said I can't start flicking it over my head and doing silly tricks and lose it, but he always goes on saying I need to do this celebration - he;s just got mad into football, I think it was the Euros that got him really excited.

"He's just so into it now.

"He was never that into it, but he wants to be in the garden all the time now, and it's all about shirts, cards - it's nice to have something in common."

None of the midfield have found the net as of yet so far this season, Cork, Ashley Westwood or Josh Brownhill, or wingers Dwight McNeil, Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Aaron Lennon.

Cork is more often deployed deeper these days, having been box to box previously in his career, and said: "I think it's formations and tactics, maybe we're playing a bit deeper this year.

"But it's nice to score goals and help in that area of the pitch.

"It's frustrating when you don't, sometimes you go through spells, and it's hard to explain, and you go through good patches you can't explain either.