Burnley midfielder Jack Cork looking forward to working with Vincent Kompany

Cork was out of contract at the end of the month, but has agreed fresh terms, and can’t wait for an exciting new dawn at the club.

The 32-year-old joined the club for a third spell in 2017, signed by Sean Dyche, and he was a regular under the former manager, helping the side to two top-10 finishes in the Premier League.

But the challenge now is to bounce back with a new boss after relegation, and Cork said: "I'm really excited to go again.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 23: Jack Cork of Burnley warms up prior to the Premier League match between Arsenal and Burnley at Emirates Stadium on January 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

"There is an exciting opportunity to try and get promoted out of a tough league, and as soon as there was talks about extending my stay here, I couldn't wait to sign.

"The chance to work with Vincent Kompany, someone I have played against for a number of years, and someone who has won everything as a player, is great, and it will be great to learn from him.

"I can't wait, it's a new challenge and a new feel around the place.

"Burnley feels like home for me, the two spells I've had here have been great.