Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens banned from driving after appearing in court on drink drive charge
Burnley midfielder Dale Stephens has lost his licence after appearing in court on a drink drive charge.
Stephens was banned from driving for 12 months and fined £3,000 at Stockport Magistrates on Monday after being found to be over the legal alcohol limit.
The club have released a statement, which reads: "Burnley Football Club are aware of a police incident involving one of our players, Dale Stephens.
“As a football club we uphold strong values and hold all our players and staff to the highest standards.
"As such, we are treating this incident with the utmost seriousness as legal proceedings are undertaken.
“As a club, we strongly disapprove of the actions that resulted in such an incident and therefore disciplinary procedures will also be carried out internally.
“Burnley Football Club make no further comment.”
Stephens, signed from Brighton for £1m in September 2020, has made only 13 appearances for the club and is out of contract at the end of the season.