Scott Parker’s men had to come from behind to pick up the three points as they overcame a tricky challenge against Coventry City to win 2-1.
With Leeds United being held at Luton and Sheffield United losing surprisingly at Oxford, the Clarets now sit in top spot with just six games to go.
Following this weekend’s fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and it features a Burnley man.
The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.
Here’s the team in full:
