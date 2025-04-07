Burnley man stars in Championship team of the week alongside Middlesbrough, Millwall and Sunderland men - gallery

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 7th Apr 2025, 16:00 BST
Burnley enjoyed a weekend to remember as results elsewhere went their way, while they did their job by securing a hard-fought win.

Scott Parker’s men had to come from behind to pick up the three points as they overcame a tricky challenge against Coventry City to win 2-1.

With Leeds United being held at Luton and Sheffield United losing surprisingly at Oxford, the Clarets now sit in top spot with just six games to go.

Following this weekend’s fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and it features a Burnley man.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

The keeper a clean sheet as the Tigers claimed a last-gasp win at Sheffield Wednesday to boost their survival chances.

1. Ivor Pandur (Hull City) - 7.9

The keeper a clean sheet as the Tigers claimed a last-gasp win at Sheffield Wednesday to boost their survival chances. Photo: George Wood

The former Claret help his side keep a clean sheet as the Hoops played out a goalless draw with Cardiff City.

2. Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 7.8

The former Claret help his side keep a clean sheet as the Hoops played out a goalless draw with Cardiff City. Photo: Alex Pantling

The Welsh international stopped Derby County from scoring as Swansea claimed a narrow 1-0 home win.

3. Ben Cabango (Swansea City) - 8.4

The Welsh international stopped Derby County from scoring as Swansea claimed a narrow 1-0 home win. Photo: Jasper Wax

Mepham was among the top performers as the Black Cats claimed a big 1-0 away win at West Brom.

4. Chris Mepham (Sunderland) - 8.3

Mepham was among the top performers as the Black Cats claimed a big 1-0 away win at West Brom. Photo: Stu Forster

