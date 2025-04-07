Scott Parker’s men had to come from behind to pick up the three points as they overcame a tricky challenge against Coventry City to win 2-1.

With Leeds United being held at Luton and Sheffield United losing surprisingly at Oxford, the Clarets now sit in top spot with just six games to go.

Following this weekend’s fixtures, a Championship team of the week has been compiled – and it features a Burnley man.

The team is based on ratings provided by WhoScored.com and comprises the top performers across the Championship over the latest match day.

Here’s the team in full:

1 . Ivor Pandur (Hull City) - 7.9 The keeper a clean sheet as the Tigers claimed a last-gasp win at Sheffield Wednesday to boost their survival chances. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

2 . Jimmy Dunne (QPR) - 7.8 The former Claret help his side keep a clean sheet as the Hoops played out a goalless draw with Cardiff City. Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

3 . Ben Cabango (Swansea City) - 8.4 The Welsh international stopped Derby County from scoring as Swansea claimed a narrow 1-0 home win. Photo: Jasper Wax Photo Sales