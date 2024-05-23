2 . Malo Gusto (Chelsea) - 6.74

With club captain Reece James suffering with injury throughout the course of the season, Malo Gusto was handed more minutes than perhaps he and supporters expected in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge. The Frenchman, though, thrived along the right-flank under Mauricio Pochettino, ending the season with six league assists to his name. Photo: Alex Pantling