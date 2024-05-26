The Clarets are heading straight back to the Championship after finishing in 19th place on just 24 points.
Despite suffering relegation, Burnley still have one player named in an ‘XI’ of the season’s best overperformers.
1. Ben White (Arsenal) - 2.6xG overperformance
Arsenal’s Ben White enjoyed the most productive league campaign of his senior career, netting four times as the Gunners ran Manchester City close for the Premier League title. Yet, given the chances White was presented, he was only expected to have scored once. Photo: David Price
2. Micky van de Ven (Tottenham) - 2.2 xG overperformance
The Dutchamn netted three goals from less than 1 xG. The centre-back found the net with just under half of his eight attempts on goal, a creditable return for the 23-year-old in his first Premier League campaign. Photo: Bryn Lennon
3. Dara O’Shea (Burnley) - 2.1xG overperformance
Despite Burnley’s relegation from the top-flight, Irish centre-back Dara O’Shea makes our XI, having overperformed his xG by more than two goals. The defender netted three times, yet wasn’t expected to have at all. Photo: Matt McNulty
4. Rodri (Manchester City) - 3.5xG overperformance
Manchester City maestro Rodri recorded his best-ever individual Premier League campaign in terms of goal involvements, with eight goals and nine assists. The Spanish midfielder, though, was only expected to have netted four times, given the chances he was presented. Photo: Justin Setterfield
