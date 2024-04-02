Burnley make two changes for Wolves clash as James Trafford absence explained

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lorenz Assignon misses out through suspension after being controversially dismissed for two yellow cards during Saturday’s dramatic draw with Chelsea.

Charlie Taylor takes his place in the side, which sees Vitinho switch over to the right-hand side of defence.

Elsewhere, David Fofana comes straight back into the side after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

Zeki Amdouni is the man to make way, which means Fofana and Lyle Foster are partnered together for the first time.

Elsewhere, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Jordan Beyer, Han-Noah Massengo, Aaron Ramsey, Luca Koleosho and Nathan Redmond all remain sidelined.

James Trafford misses out through illness, so Lawrence Vigouroux takes his place on the bench.

Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley

As for Wolves, they make two changes from their 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend, as Matt Doherty and Hugeo Bueno come into their starting XI.

Dangerman Matheus Cunha returns from injury to be named among the substitutes.

TEAMS

Burnley: Muric, Vitinho, O'Shea, Esteve, Taylor, Cullen, Berge, Bruun Larsen, Odobert, Foster, Fofana

Subs: Vigouroux, Delcroix, Ekdal, Cork, Brownhill, Gudmundsson, Benson, Amdouni, Rodriguez

Wolves: Sa, Doherty, Kilman, Ait-Nour, Semedo, Toti, Mario Jr, Gomes, H. Bueno, Sarabia, Chiwome

Subs: Bentley, S. Bueno, Traore, Lemina, Doyle, Barnett, Chirewa, Fraser, Cunha