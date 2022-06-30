Burnley looking to seal double deal for Standard Liege pair Jackson Muleka and Samuel Bastien

Reports in Turkey suggest forward Muleka – who scored 12 goals in 14 appearances last season on loan from Liege at Turkish Superlig side Kasımpaşa – is a target for Besiktas, who are hoping to complete a deal for Clarets striker Wout Weghorst.

But Liege are thought to view Burnley’s offer more positively, and Standard Liege reporter Kevin Sauvage from Les Sports + claims “the two clubs have reached an agreement around €4m plus bonuses.

"Standard would also benefit from 25% on the next sale. Note that the Liège club will have to pay 50% of the transfer amount to TP Mazembe as stipulated in the clause in its contract.”

Standard's Jackson Muleka Kyanvubu pictured during a training session of Belgian soccer team Standard de Liege after the presentation of a new player, Wednesday 19 January 2022 in Angleur, Liege. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

DR Congo international Muleka is expected to sign a four-year contract, once he passes his medical, the first part of which is being carried out in Belgium on Thursday, with the second in England.

The 22-year-old will also have to wait for approval for a visa, which could be issued early next week.

Fellow DR Congo international, midfielder Samuel Bastien, could join Muleka, with an €800,000 fee agreed for a player in the final year of his contract.

Bastien came through Anderlecht's youth system, making his first team debut in December 2014 in the Belgian Cup against Mechelen, replacing Youri Tielemans.

Oostende's Tatsuhiro Sakamoto and Standard's Samuel Bastien fight for the ball during a soccer match between KV Oostende and Standard de Liege, Saturday 19 February 2022 in Oostende, on day 28 of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)