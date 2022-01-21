Burnley linked with move for 'Iranian Messi', with Juventus and Lyon also keen

Sardar Azmoun

Football Insider suggest the Clarets have offered £8.3m for the Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, with the club desperate to bolster their attack after Newcastle United triggered the £25m release clause in Chris Wood' s contract.

Newcastle were also linked with the 27-year-old before landing Wood, while Juventus, Everton and Arsenal have also been credited with an interest, along with Lyon.

Iran international Azmoun, nicknamed the 'Iranian Messi'while with Rostov, is out of contract in the summer and has held talks with Lyon over a four and a half year contract, but Maxwel Cornet's former club were reportedly not prepared to pay more than £3m this month, for a player available on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Azmoun has 10 goals in 21 appearances for Zenit this season, including two Champions League strikes, and has 62 in 104 games in total for the club, after moving from Rubin Kazan in 2019.