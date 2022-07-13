Burnley linked with loan move for Manchester City striker

Milan-based transfer don Fabrizio Romano tweeted that: “Manchester City are prepared to let Liam Delap leave in the next weeks.

"Been told Burnley asked for Delap on loan until end of the season, while Southampton are also interested but for permanent move.

"Final decision to be made in the next days.”

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Liam Delap of Manchester City shoots but has his shot blocked during the Premier League 2 match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Manchester City Football Academy on April 30, 2021 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The Clarets are looking to bolster their striking department, which has been depleted by Wout Weghorst’s season-long loan to Besiktas, while Matej Vydra is out of contract and, as of yet, so far been unable to agree terms on a new deal.

Maxwel Cornet played much of last season up front, finishing as top scorer, but his future remains up in the air, with the Ivory Coast international available for £17.5m after a relegation release clause kicked in.

That leaves only Ashley Barnes and Jay Rodriguez as recognised senior strikers, although summer signing Scott Twine can play there, and there are high hopes for young forwards Dara Costelloe and Lewis Richardson.

Delap, the son of former Southampton and Stoke man Rory, signed for City from Derby three years ago, aged 16, and has one goal in six appearances for the first team.