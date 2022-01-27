Burnley linked with Holland hitman Wout Weghorst

Wout Weghorst

The Daily Mail suggest the Clarets are in discussions with Bundesliga club Wolfsburg for their Holland international striker Wout Weghorst.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 29-year-old has been linked with a string of Premier League clubs, incuding Spurs and Newcastle, and is believed to be keen on trying his luck in the top flight in England.

Weghorst, 6ft 6ins, who made his senior international debut against England in 2018 in Amsterdam, scored 25 goals in 41 games in all competitions last season for Wolfsburg, and has seven in 24 appearances so far this term.