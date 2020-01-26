Burnley linked with highly-rayed 22-y/o 14-goal midfielder; Ben Gibson update - Premier League gossip

The January transfer window doesn't have long left to run - and Clarets boss Sean Dyche has been linked with some late deals.

Burnley have been linked with several deals, despite Dyche remaining as coy on transfers as ever. Here's the latest Premier League transfer gossip from around the web:

Newcastle hope to beat Valencia to the signature of Borussia Dortmund and Spain striker Paco Alcacer who is available for a loan deal. (Sun)

Southampton have held further talks with Tottenham over a deal for full-back Kyle Walker-Peters. Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Brom could put in rival bids for the 22-year-old. (Mail)

Birmingham are prepared to turn down any offers for Jude Bellingham, and are confident of keeping hold of the 16-year-old despite interest from Manchester United and Liverpool. (90 Min)

Leeds United, Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion are reportedly interested in Jean-Kevin Augustin. However, the Whites look to be the front runners with the player set for an Elland Road medical on Monday (Various)

Former Arsenal, Manchester United and Netherlands striker Robin van Persie, 36, has revealed Vincent Kompany asked him to come out of retirement and join him at Anderlecht. (HLN - in Dutch)

West Ham's New Zealand defender Winston Reid has turned down the opportunity of joining Charlton on loan. (TeamTalk)

Newcastle United takeover talk has re-emerged after a new Amanda Staveley-led consortium held extensive talks with Mike Ashley’s lawyers over a potential £350million buy-out. (Various)

The Magpies issued no comment about the links but talks have been ongoing for four months, according to reports. (Various)

Newcastle United had considered signing Brighton and Hove Albion striker Glenn Murray, but any potential deal hit the rocks with the striker wanting an 18-month deal. (The Sun)

Sean Dyche continues to be tight-lipped about Burnley transfers as the uncertainty surrounding Ben Gibson's short-term future, Middlesborough are reportedly interested. (Teesside Gazette)

Burnley are keeping an eye on the progress of QPR winger Bright Osayi-Samuel. (The Sun)