Burnley linked with hat-trick of strikers to replace Chris Wood

Serhou Guirassy

After Newcastle triggered Wood's £25m release clause, the club are short on available strikers, with Jay Rodriguez the only senior option at present, with neither Ashley Barnes and Matej Vydra fully fit, while top scorer Maxwel Cornet is currently away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The transfer window closes at midnight on Monday, January 31st, leaving Burnley just over a fortnight to boost their survival hopes by bolstering their squad.

And tonight, Sun journalist Alan Nixon has linked the Clarets with Belgium international duo Christian Benteke and Divock Origi, as well as French forward Serhou Guirassy.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benteke scored twice against Burnley in Crystal Palace's 3-3 draw at Turf Moor in late November,on the day Wood scored his last Burnley goal.

Now 31, the former Liverpool striker has made 22 appearances this season, scoring four goals, but could be available for a fee in the region of £10m, as Palace boss Patrick Vieira continues to lower the age of his squad.

Liverpool striker Origi, 26, is out of contract at the end of the summer, and has also reportedly been offered to Serie A champions Inter.

He has been a regular back up striker in his time at Anfield, and has only made three Premier League appearances so far this season.