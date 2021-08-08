Burnley linked with Brazilian winger managed by Neymar’s father!

Arthur Gomes

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Atlético Goianiense, from Santos, but Andre Noruega, a Norwegian who is a representative of Santos FC Europe, posted on his Twitter account: “Arthur Gomes joining Burnley and will play in the Premier League.

”Left his loan at Atlético Goianiense to travel to England. HERE WE GO.

”Best of luck my brother, you deserve this chance! Been through a lot of ups and downs. Very good on his day!”

He added: “The reported price is €2,5m for the fast and technical winger. His career is managed by Neymar’s father (Neymar Santos Snr).”

Burnley, of course, have long been in the market for a wide player, since the departure of Aaron Lennon last summer, and Robbie Brady subsequently being released at the end of his contract at the end of the season.

Lennon is back training with the club after terminating his contract at Turkish Süper Ligclub Kayserispor, coming on as a substitute in the pre-season warm up games against Newcastle United and Cadiz at Turf Moor, with Sean Dyche saying: “At the minute it is an open situation and he is just training with us, but he is allowed to play so I said by all means come and get involved.

“And we are short in those areas as everyone knows so at the moment, we are just leaving it open like that.

“We want to make sure he is fit and well as a starting point because that is what he asked us to do.”

Gomes joined Santos' youth set up in November 2012, and In September 2016, after Gabriel's departure to Internazionale, he was called up to train with the main squad by manager Dorival Júnior, making his debut in November 2016 at Ponte Preta.

The following January, he renewed his contract until December 2021.