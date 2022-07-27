Burnley likely to lose Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet

Everton are looking to bring in McNeil, while Cornet is being linked with a switch to West Ham.

McNeil’s switch to Goodison Park seems imminent, with some way to go yet before Cornet departs, but the Ivory Coast international is not fit, in any case, to be involved in Friday night’s opening Championship game at Huddersfield Town.

And boss Vincent Kompany knows he will have to go into the game without the pair.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 06: Maxwel Cornet of Burnley celebrates after scoring their team's third goal during the Premier League match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor on April 06, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Kompany said of Cornet: “As a coach it is one of them that we have to manage, it is a day to day update.

"At the moment he is at the club. Is he ready to play on Friday? No.

"We can't have players on the wage bill and not have them play, but for now it is because he is not ready to play physically.

"If next week he is still there and nothing develops, then we are going to have start integrating him into the matchday process.”

And on McNeil, he added: “Dwight is another one where there have been a lot of conversations happening behind the scenes, and I think those happen on a club to club level.