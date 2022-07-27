Burnley likely to lose Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet

McNeil’s switch to Goodison Park seems imminent, with some way to go yet before Cornet departs, but the Ivory Coast international is not fit, in any case, to be involved in Friday night’s opening Championship game at Huddersfield Town.
And boss Vincent Kompany knows he will have to go into the game without the pair.
Kompany said of Cornet: “As a coach it is one of them that we have to manage, it is a day to day update.
"At the moment he is at the club. Is he ready to play on Friday? No.
"We can't have players on the wage bill and not have them play, but for now it is because he is not ready to play physically.
"If next week he is still there and nothing develops, then we are going to have start integrating him into the matchday process.”
And on McNeil, he added: “Dwight is another one where there have been a lot of conversations happening behind the scenes, and I think those happen on a club to club level.
"It is one I will have to see over the next few days and how it develops.”