The Welshman made an incredible 399 appearances for the Clarets over three spells, scoring 81 goals.

He began his career at Turf Moor in 1970, enjoying a five-year spell with the club before joining Derby County for a £300,000 fee.

He would later return in 1978 after a brief stint playing for QPR, before moving on two years later to join Swansea City.

During that time, James was a key figure in the side that secured a first-ever promotion to the top-flight in 1981.

The wide man would eventually return to East Lancashire for a third and final spell in 1986 before ending his playing career three years later.

Capped 51 times by his country, the winger also represented Sunderland, Bury and Newport County.

Welsh footballer Leighton James of League Division One team Burnley FC at the start of the 1973-74 football season, UK, 10th August 1973. (Photo by Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

James played more than 600 games in the Football League in total, scoring 124 times.

“Burnley Football Club is saddened to learn that club legend Leighton James has passed away at the age of 71,” the Clarets said in a statement.

“The Welsh winger enjoyed three spells as a player at Turf Moor, scoring 81 goals in 399 appearances in all competitions.

“James made his league debut for the Clarets in 1970 against Nottingham Forest.

“After joining Derby County and Queens Park Rangers, he returned in 1978 for a two-year spell before heading home to play for his love, Swansea City – helping promote them from the third tier to the top flight.

“After spells with Sunderland, Bury and Newport County, he would come back to East Lancashire for a third time – both as a player and youth team manager.”

The club also confirmed Vincent Kompany’s men will be wearing black armbands during tomorrow’s fixture against Sheffield United as a mark of respect.

Chairman Alan Pace, meanwhile, also sent his condolences.

“We are sorry to hear the news of Leighton’s passing,” he said.

“He left an indelible mark on this football club and stories of his playing skills still echo around Turf Moor.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

In a statement of their own, Swansea said James was "widely-regarded as one of the Swans' finest players".

James also enjoyed a lengthy managerial career that spanned 18 years and nine different clubs.

Well-known Burnley fan Alastair Campbell was among those to pay tribute.

“They say you should never meet your heroes,” he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter.

“But I met mine many times and he became a good pal. Leighton James was a wonderful footballer, perhaps Burnley’s⁩ best ever.

“I know he had been ill but still a huge shock to get the news he has died. RIP Supertaff.”

Darren Bentley, a former press officer at Turf Moor, added: "Absolutely gutted to hear about Taffy passing away.

“Meeting Leighton was one of my most treasured memories of life. The greatest.”

The X account Up The Clarets also wrote: “Devastating news this evening to hear of the passing of the brilliant Leighton James.

"We will try to find the words but our thoughts are with all his family and friends at this sad time.