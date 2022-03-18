Andy Lochhead

The centre forward remains the last player to score over 100 goals for the club, ending with 128 in 266 appearances between 1960 and 1968.

The only player to twice score five goals in a game for Burnley, against Chelsea in 1965 and Bournemouth the following season, he also famously scored four against Manchester United on Boxing Day, 1963.

Andy passed away peacefully on Friday, March 18th with his wife, Carole, by his side.

Andy’s family would like to thank Wordsworth House for the care they have given him, especially deputy manager Donna, who has been exceptional throughout his stay at the home.

Born in Milngavie, Stirlingshire, he was playing for Renfrew Juniors when he was spotted by Burnley scout Jimmy Stein, and he signed professionally at Turf Moor at the end of 1958, after a trial.

His debut came in the very first away game of the 1960/61 season, with the reigning champions back at Maine Road where they drew 1-1 against Manchester City with a goal from Jimmy Robson.

He had to wait until March for his next appearance against Chelsea, scoring twice in a 4-4 draw.

He finished that season with three goals, but the following campaign saw him only make two first team appearances.

In 1962/63, he would replace Robson at centre forward, and would finish as leading scorer as Burnley finished third, earning a Scotland Under 23 cap.

He was again leading scorer the following season, scoring four times against United along the way, and in the 1964/65 season he would be paired with Willie Irvine.

They scored 43 league goals between them, with Lochhead getting 21, including five against Chelsea.

In 1965/66, as Burnley finished third, Lochhead and Irvine hit 44 league goals, with Lochhead getting 15.

They added nine each in the cups, with Lochhead again smashing five against Bournemouth.

Lochhead was leading scorer in 1966/6, and reached a century of Burnley goals the following season.

But in 1968/69, he lost his place in the side and was sold to Leicester for £80,000.

A prolific goalscorer, he left Burnley having scored three or more in a game for the club seven times.

At Leicester City, he won an FA Cup runners-up medal, after the 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in 1969, when Neil Young’s goal midway through the first half proved enough for City.

He joined Aston Villa in 1970, where he again picked up a runners-up medal in the League Cup in 1971, but won the Third Division title the following year.

He joined Oldham Athletic in 1973, again winning a Third Division championship medal in 1974, before ending his career in the USA with Denver Dynamoes.

But Burnley was his home, and he spent many years in the licensed trade, where he was landlord of the Bay Horse at Worsthorne and then Ighten Mount Bowling Club.