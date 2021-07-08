Burnley least represented Premier League side at Euro 2020

Matej Vydra

With just the final left to play between England and Italy on Sunday at Wembley, BetVictor has crunched the numbers and worked out how many minutes each Premier League club has accumulated at the tournament as part of its data-driven Euro 2020 Vision study.

The data gives an indicator of which clubs might be more sluggish than others heading into pre-season.

Manchester City and Chelsea have featured the most out of not only all Premier League clubs, but all clubs in general.

While Burnley have featured the least out of all Premier League clubs at just 38 minutes for Matej Vydra, who made three substitute appearances for the Czech Republic as they reached the quarter-finals before losing to Denmark.

West Ham has the fifth highest number of minutes at the tournament out of Premier League clubs and more than double Arsenal’s amount as the Gunners rank 11th.

Manchester City have officially featured more often than any other club at Euro 2020 as the Citizens have 4,509 minutes under their belt because of stars such as Aymeric Laporte (630 mins), Oleksandr Zinchenko (480 mins), and John Stones (558 mins) racking up the minutes for their respective countries.

City’s closest competitor is their Champions League opponent Chelsea whose players have a combined 3,758 minutes of game time at Euro 2020, making them the second most featured club in the competition.

The two Premier League clubs are trailed in the global ranking by Juventus (3,532 mins) and Barcelona (3,373 mins), with Real Madrid securing fifth place (2901 mins) despite Spain boss Luis Enrique’s controversial decision to select no Real Madrid players.

Manchester United rank 9th globally and 3rd in terms of Premier League clubs when it comes to minutes accumulated as they’re slightly ahead of Tottenham Hotspur who are the fourth most featured club at the competition.

West Ham’s form surprised some people in the past season and the number of minutes Hammers players have received at Euro 2020 might surprise a few more. West Ham have 1,807 minutes at Euro 2020 making them the fifth most featured Premier League side at the competition. Interestingly, the Hammers have over double the number of minutes that London neighbours Arsenal have achieved, as the Gunners rank 11th with just 790 minutes.

Arsenal may look at their lack of minutes as hope for a fresh start to the new season, but if this is the case there will be no fresher side than Burnley.

Clarets fans wanting to see Burnley representation at the tournament would have had to been glued to Czech Republic’s games to witness the 38 minutes Vydra achieved.