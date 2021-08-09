Burnley lead race for cut-price Celtic star, Update on Clarets pursuit of ex-Everton man

It may have been a fairly quiet summer at Turf Moor, but at the very least, the Clarets head into this weekend’s opener against Brighton in rude health.

Speaking recently, Dyche said: “It’s always about fitness and coming through injury-free so we’ve come through pretty much unscathed, which is pleasing.

“The main thing after last season was to come through with bodies that are fit, as in physically fit, but also injury-free.

“We’ve done that so far and that’ll be important after all the challenges of last season.

“The players are looking fit and well at the moment, which is a key factor along with performance levels.

“It’s good to see that the squad mentality is intact because last season we had a number of injuries and everybody had to play their part. That’s important so I was really pleased with that.”

Dyche also delivered an update on Clarets stopper Nick Pope and his return to fitness.

He said: “He’s back on the training pitch; we’re just making sure that we can see his progression.

“We’ve just got to make sure that the right protocols are followed, which they have been, and making sure that he’s feeling well, which he is at the moment.

“Then it’s just the timing of when he’s ready for some game time as well.”

