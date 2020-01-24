Burnley launch shock move for high-profile Championship star, Liverpool make decision on Aston Villa man, Leeds United and Sheffield United 'given hope' in Bowen deal: Rumours

Burnley feature in today's roundup of the latest Premier League rumours.

Stoke City midfielder and Wales international Joe Allen is a reported target for Burnley - though he has told the BBC that he expects to stay at the Bet365 Stadium. (Wales Online)

Newcastle United are said to be battling Aston Villa to sign 6’4 Rio Ave defender Toni Berevkovic. (A Bola)

West Ham United are reportedly interested in bringing Dimitri Payet back to the club in a shock move from Marseille. (L’Equipe)

Manchester United are lining up an extraordinary loan move for former striker Carlos Tevez. (Daily Star)

Reported Sheffield United target Tyrese Campbell may swerve a move to Bramall Lane, as he is said to be ‘very keen’ to join Rangers. (Football Insider)

Chelsea have made a bid to sign PSG striker Edinson Cavani on-loan until the end of the season, though Atletico Madrid are also keen on the Uruguayan. (The Times)

Brighton & Hove Albion are second favourites with the bookies to sign Nottingham Forest man Matty Cash, with odds of 6/1. (Sky Bet)

Liverpool reportedly aren’t looking into a move for Aston Villa man Jack Grealish just yet - but do admire the Villain’s talisman. (BBC)

Hull City boss Grant McCann has admitted that they may have to sell Leeds United and Sheffield United target Jarrod Bowen if he doesn’t sign a new contract. (Various)