Burnley land North Macedonia winger Darko Churlinov from Stuttgart
Burnley have completed signing number 12 of the summer, landing Stuttgart winger Darko Churlinov on a four-year deal.
The fee, while undisclosed, is believe to be in the region of €3.5m which could rise to up to €5m with add-ons.
The 22-year-old will wear number 27, with seven his lucky number.
The deal is dependent on international clearance, while the club were waiting for clearance from the EFL to enable him to be available to face Blackpool at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Last Friday it emerged that a deal for the North Macedonia international was imminent, with a deal agreed for the player, who spent last season on loan at Schalke.
Stuttgart sports director Sven Mislintat told Bild after the 2-2 draw at Werder Bremen on Saturday: “The talks are extremely advanced, we will be able to report completion in a timely manner.”
Churlinov’s agent Mehmet Eser added: “Burnley and Kompany really wanted Darko.
“He was shown a clear plan. That really impressed him.”
The winger was due to travel for his medical on Monday, but due to complications with his visa – being from a non-EU country, who are 64th currently in the FIFA World rankings – Churlinov was initially unable to travel to England, and was instead due to meet representatives from Burnley and have his medical on Thursday in Paris.
However, visa issues were ironed out on Wednesday, enabling Churlinov to travel to England, with the player completing his medical check on Thursday in Manchester.