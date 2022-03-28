Burnley keeper Wayne Hennessey determined to play on for Wales

The 35-year-old will lead his country out at the Cardiff City Stadium for the friendly with the Czech Republic, as he becomes the third Welshman after Gareth Bale and Chris Gunter to reach three-figures.

Former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall, who won 92 caps, has urged Hennessey to set his sights on reaching 150 caps for his country.

“I’m not sure about 150 but that’s nice coming from Nev,” Hennessey said.

“Everyone knows what I think about Nev. He’s my hero.

“I’m just going to keep going for as long as I can and represent my country for as long as I can.”

Anglesey-born, Hennessey was released from the Manchester City academy at the age of 16 before joining Wolves, and has played over 320 senior games for Wolves, Stockport, Yeovil, Crystal Palace and Burnley.

But being part of Wales’ success and qualifying for two major tournaments – Euro 2016 and Euro 2020 – is what Hennessey will always be associated with.

“Every cap is special,” said Hennessey, who made his Wales debut against New Zealand in a May 2007 friendly.

“Whenever I step over that white line, it’s a special occasion.

“You want to give your best, you’re representing your nation and hopefully I can do it as much as possible. Whenever I’m selected, I’ll do that.

“I’ve had so many special moments, qualifying for major tournaments.

“Through the years for Wales it never really happened. As a kid growing up it never happened.

“But 2016 was special (reaching the semi-finals of the Euros) and it’s come on leaps and bounds.”

Hennessey was in goal against Austria on Thursday as Wales moved within one win of reaching a first World Cup since 1958.

Manager Robert Page has promised to make changes for the friendly with the Czechs, but, on handing Hennessey the captaincy, said: “Wayne deserves that.

“To lead the boys out is a great honour and I would love to give him the armband to do that.