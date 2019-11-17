Burnley keeper Nick Pope to start Euro 2020 qualifier for England in Kosovo

Clarets keeper Nick Pope will make his first start for England in Pristina against Kosovo.

The Three Lions have already qualified for next summer’s tournament, where they will play all three group games at Wembley in a European Championships to be held in 12 cities in 12 countries.

But they will round off their Group A schedule at the Pristina City Stadium, against the international newcomers, who they beat 5-3 in September at St Mary’s, with Pope claiming his second cap.

Pope made his England bow in 2018 as a substitute for Jack Butland in a friendly with Costa Rica at Elland Road ahead of the World Cup in Russia, at which he was third-choice keeper.

He becomes the first Burnley goalkeeper to make a competitive appearance for England since Colin McDonald, who played at the 1958 World Cup. Tom Heaton’s three caps all came in friendly games.

Michael Keane was the last Burnley player to make a compete appearance for the Three Lions, in a World Cup qualifier against Lithuania at Wembley in March 2017.