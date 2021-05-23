Burnley keeper Nick Pope a doubt for Euro 2020

Nick Pope

It was hoped the England international would be back to face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon in the final Premier League game of the season, but a knee problem means he will miss his third-successive match, and fifth in eight after a previous shoulder injury.

Gareth Southgate names his 26-man England squad for the Euros on Tuesday, but Sean Dyche said: “Unfortunately, Nick is going to need a minor operation on his knee this week.

“That’s not ideal for him or us and possibly for the England team. We’ll wait and see.

“It’s nothing too serious, we don’t think, but it still needed doing.

“He was trying to get right for this game to give it a test but didn’t quite come through in training, so he and we have had to make a judgement call on that.

“It’s mainly down to him and he knows what he’s got to do. He’ll have that (the operation) done this week and hopefully it will settle down for a quick recovery.”

Will Norris again starts in goal for Burnley against the Blades, with Bailey Peacock-Farrell on the bench.