Burnley interim boss Jackson will take reins again for Wolves game

While Pace continues the search for Sean Dyche’s replacement, Jackson has been in charge for the last two games – the 1-1 draw at West Ham on Sunday, and Thursday night’s 2-0 win against Southampton at Turf Moor.

Victory over Wolves on Sunday would lift the Clarets out of the bottom three, ahead of Everton’s trip across Stanley Park to Anfield.

And Jackson said: “We’ve just spoken just now (with the chairman), and he just asked us to carry on for the game on Sunday.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - APRIL 21: Michael Jackson, Caretaker Manager of Burnley gestures during the Premier League match between Burnley and Southampton at Turf Moor on April 21, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"There’s a process going on in the background, so we just crack on and prepare for Sunday’s game.”

Asked what else Pace had said to him, Jackson added: "Not much really, our focus is taken up with preparing the team.

"That’s been the pure focus, and he's just let us get on with it.

“He’s got his stuff going on in the background, so for us, it’s just been focusing on the football side of it.”

Would Jackson like to have the role for the remainder of the season now?: “We’ve not even spoken about that, I’m telling you the truth, it’s been literally move to the next game, take the team and then move on from there.”