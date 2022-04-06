Burnley host Everton in Premier League 'six-pointer' at Turf Moor
It might not be ‘do or die’ for Burnley — but the outcome of Wednesday night’s game at home to Everton could have a huge say on the race for survival in the Premier League.
The Toffees, in 17th place, are currently four points above the Clarets with 10 games left to play, while Roy Hodgson’s Watford are sandwiched in-between.
The visitors haven’t won on the road in 12 attempts and Burnley have only triumphed once in eight games against the remaining sides in the bottom seven.
Burnley v Everton — live updates
Last updated: Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:30
Make yourselves heard at Turf Moor
Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Burnley’s “12th man” have a key role to play!
Sean Dyche feels Burnley fans can play big role against Everton
Clarets boss Sean Dyche feels the Burnley fans can play a big role against Everton – although his players have to set the tone.
Everton boss Frank Lampard has his say on tonight’s game
The ex_chelsea midfielder claims to be ‘calm and excited’ ahead of kick-off
Frank Lampard provides Everton injury update ahead of ‘big pressure’ bottom-of-the-table battle against Burnley
Everton boss Frank Lampard isn't feeling the tension ahead of tomorrow night's game at Turf Moor, despite labelling the clash against the Clarets as a 'big pressure' game.
Wout Weghorst could be the key to keeping Burnley up
How many goals can the Dutchman find between now and the end of the season?
Burnley hoping to get best out of Wout Weghorst in remaining 10 games
Sean Dyche is hoping to get the best out of deadline day signing Wout Weghorst, to give Burnley a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.
Nathan Collins returns from suspension
The former Stoke City defender doesn’t want to make a return to the Championship
Burnley defender Nathan Collins isn't interested in a Championship return any time soon!
Burnley defender Nathan Collins isn't interested in anything other than Premier League football.
Who’s in and who’s out for Burnley
Boss Sean Dyche issues an update on the fitness of his squad
Burnley boss Sean Dyche delivers injury update ahead of key Everton clash
Captain Ben Mee, as expected, will not be fit to face Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.
Aaron Lennon previews Wednesday night’s game against the Toffees
The ex-England winger played 65 times for Everton in the Premier League
Former Everton winger Aaron Lennon previews a “massive game” for Burnley at Turf Moor
There's no hiding away from the magnitude of Wednesday night's game against Everton, says former Toffees winger Aaron Lennon.
Another option for the Clarets
Matej Vydra set to return for Burnley
Burnley striker Matej Vydra back in contention for Everton game
Striker Matej Vydra is back in contention to return to the squad for Wednesday night’s vital clash with Everton at Turf Moor.