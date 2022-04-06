Burnley host Everton in Premier League 'six-pointer' at Turf Moor

It might not be ‘do or die’ for Burnley — but the outcome of Wednesday night’s game at home to Everton could have a huge say on the race for survival in the Premier League.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 6th April 2022, 1:30 pm

The Toffees, in 17th place, are currently four points above the Clarets with 10 games left to play, while Roy Hodgson’s Watford are sandwiched in-between.

The visitors haven’t won on the road in 12 attempts and Burnley have only triumphed once in eight games against the remaining sides in the bottom seven.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 13: Dwight McNeil of Burnley is put under pressure by Abdoulaye Doucoure of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Burnley at Goodison Park on September 13, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Burnley v Everton — live updates

Last updated: Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:30

Make yourselves heard at Turf Moor

Burnley boss Sean Dyche believes Burnley’s “12th man” have a key role to play!

Sean Dyche feels Burnley fans can play big role against Everton

Clarets boss Sean Dyche feels the Burnley fans can play a big role against Everton – although his players have to set the tone.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:28

Everton boss Frank Lampard has his say on tonight’s game

The ex_chelsea midfielder claims to be ‘calm and excited’ ahead of kick-off

Frank Lampard provides Everton injury update ahead of ‘big pressure’ bottom-of-the-table battle against Burnley

Everton boss Frank Lampard isn't feeling the tension ahead of tomorrow night's game at Turf Moor, despite labelling the clash against the Clarets as a 'big pressure' game.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:27

Wout Weghorst could be the key to keeping Burnley up

How many goals can the Dutchman find between now and the end of the season?

Burnley hoping to get best out of Wout Weghorst in remaining 10 games

Sean Dyche is hoping to get the best out of deadline day signing Wout Weghorst, to give Burnley a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:26

Nathan Collins returns from suspension

The former Stoke City defender doesn’t want to make a return to the Championship

Burnley defender Nathan Collins isn't interested in a Championship return any time soon!

Burnley defender Nathan Collins isn't interested in anything other than Premier League football.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:25

Who’s in and who’s out for Burnley

Boss Sean Dyche issues an update on the fitness of his squad

Burnley boss Sean Dyche delivers injury update ahead of key Everton clash

Captain Ben Mee, as expected, will not be fit to face Everton at Turf Moor on Wednesday night.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:24

Aaron Lennon previews Wednesday night’s game against the Toffees

The ex-England winger played 65 times for Everton in the Premier League

Former Everton winger Aaron Lennon previews a “massive game” for Burnley at Turf Moor

There's no hiding away from the magnitude of Wednesday night's game against Everton, says former Toffees winger Aaron Lennon.

Wednesday, 06 April, 2022, 13:22

Another option for the Clarets

Matej Vydra set to return for Burnley

Burnley striker Matej Vydra back in contention for Everton game

Striker Matej Vydra is back in contention to return to the squad for Wednesday night’s vital clash with Everton at Turf Moor.

