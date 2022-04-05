Burnley hoping to get best out of Wout Weghorst in remaining 10 games
Sean Dyche is hoping to get the best out of deadline day signing Wout Weghorst, to give Burnley a fighting chance of avoiding the drop.
Weghorst signed from Wolfsburg as Chris Wood’s replacement, arriving for roughly half the £25m release clause triggered by Newcastle United for the New Zealand international.
He arrived with a reputation as a prolific goalscorer in the Bundesliga – only Bayern Munich’s Polish goal machine Robert Lewandowski scored more goals in the German top flight since Weghorst’s arrival in 2018.
And the Netherlands frontman was an instant hit at Turf Moor, with two assists – the first a quite brilliant piece of individual skill to turn Harry Maguire and find Jay Rodriguez to equalise against Manchester United – and a well-taken goal at Brighton in his first four games.
But the Clarets have struggled to play to his strengths in the next six games, in which time Weghorst has failed to score or create a goal.
Burnley have come away from varying their game – looking to find the 6ft 6ins forward’s feet and chest – with too many high balls played for him to compete aerially, which, despite his height, is not his biggest strength.
We have also seen less of Weghorst dropping into space, and carrying the ball.
And, ahead of the critical clash with Everton on Wednesday night, Dyche said: "It's a team game and everybody needs support and help.
"He's doing very well for us, working ever so hard, but we have to find better chances, better quality of chances.
"Over the season we've been okay, but the last few games, apart from odd moments - I thought we had enough at Brentford to get more than we got - but we've got to work to earn the chances.
"Not just for Wout, by the way, the whole team can score, the whole team can defend.
"It's not just about Wout, Jay Rod, Barnesy, it's about all the team.
"Wout has done well for us, and will do, he'll bring others into the game, as well as try and score himself.
"We've been happy with his performances, and his professionalism is outstanding.”