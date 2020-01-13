Latest Premier League rumours

Burnley hold talks over fresh £7m midfielder deal, Arsenal agent discusses defender transfer, Everton step up Serie A star pursuit - gossip

The January transfer window is in full swing with Premier League clubs continuing their search for new players in order to bolster their squads ahead of the all-important season run in.

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has emerged as a surprise transfer target for Manchester United and Manchester City. (Metro)

1. Grealish shock target for Manchester duo

Getty
Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy wants Kyle Walker-Peters to stay in the Premier League amid interest from Crystal Palace and Brighton. (The Sun)

2. Boost for Palace and Brighton?

Getty
Everton are ready to step in and signInter Milan midfielder Matias Vecino after he was offered toTottenham Hotspur. (Sky Italia)

3. Toffees ready to step in for Serie A man

Getty
Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the signing of Benfica midfielder Gedson Fernandes. He is due to undergo his medical on Monday. (O'Jogo)

4. Spurs pencil in midfielder medical

Getty
