Burnley hero Robbie Blake named full-time Bognor boss

Blake, who enjoyed two successful spells at Turf Moor between 2002-05 and 2007-10, took over from Jack Pearce at the Isthmian League Premier Division club a fortnight ago on an interim basis, but has now taken the post full time.

The 46-year-old was at the helm for the 2-1 win over Merstham at Nyewood Lane on Tuesday night, and, speaking to our sister website sussexexpress.co.uk, he said: "I'm really excited and I am proud and honoured to become the manager of this great football club. To follow Jack will be no mean feat given what he has achieved and his stature within the game.

"I have learned so much from Jack in the four years I have been here, both in terms of on the pitch and off the pitch too. The way to conduct yourself as a manger and to be able to set an example as a leader, qualities that will definitely stand you in good stead.

LONDON - MAY 25: Robbie Blake of Burnley celebrates victory during the Coca-Cola Championship Playoff Final between Burnley and Sheffield United at Wembley Stadium on May 25, 2009 in London, England. (Photo by Jamie McDonald/Getty Images)

"I hope to be able to build a team that supporters are proud to cheer on and we want to try to add experience to the younger players we have so we can go forward positively and build -- and try to enjoy success.”