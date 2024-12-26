Burnley handed timely Lyle Foster boost as Scott Parker names starting XI for Sheffield United clash

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 26th Dec 2024, 14:06 GMT
Lyle Foster has been named in a Burnley squad for the first time in almost three months for today’s Boxing Day clash against league leaders Sheffield United.
The striker has been absent since the start of October after picking up a knee injury while away on international duty with South Africa.

It’s left Scott Parker short on striking options, with Jay Rodriguez and Zian Flemming, best performing as a number 10, rotating in the number nine position.

Foster is only fit enough to start on the bench for this afternoon’s promotion encounter at Bramall Lane, but it’s still a major boost for Parker to have Foster back ahead of a hectic festive period.

Parker has otherwise named an unchanged Burnley side from last week’s 2-1 win against Watford, where the Clarets delivered arguably their most complete performance of the season.

It means Connor Roberts is fit enough to retain his spot at right-back despite being brought off as a precaution with a slight ankle problem last time out.

While Foster is back involved among the substitutes, there’s still no space in the side for Jeremy Sarmiento, who has now missed the last two games.

Lyle Foster arrives for the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardLyle Foster arrives for the Championship fixture against Sheffield United. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.

As for the Blades, they make two changes from their 2-0 victory away to Cardiff City at the weekend.

TEAMS

Sheff Utd: Cooper, Gilchrist, Souttar, Burrows, Robinson, Souza, Peck, Hamer, O’Hare, Brewster, Moore

Subs: A. Davies, McCallum, Ahmedhodzic, T. Davies, Baptiste, Marsh, Brooks, One, Blacker

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Humphreys, Cullen, Laurent, Brownhill, Hannibal, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Worrall, Pires, Koleosho, Hountondji, Foster, Rodriguez

Referee: Oliver Langford

