Burnley handed FA Cup third round tie away at Premier League AFC Bournemouth

Rachel Brown-Finnis and ex-Liverpool and England defender Mark Wright made the draw live from Anfield.

And it was the Burnley-born former England and Great Britain goalkeeper who drew her hometown team out of the pot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means Vincent Kompany’s Clarets will travel to the Vitality Stadium at the start of January, with the next round of the competition scheduled to take place between Friday 6th and Monday 9th.

HEREFORD, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 04: A detailed view of the Trophy prior to the FA Cup First Round match between Hereford FC and Portsmouth FC at Edgar Street Athletic Ground on November 04, 2022 in Hereford, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Burnley were beaten 2-0 by the Cherries in the fifth round at Turf Moor in February 2021, with the visitors a division below their Premier League hosts, but the roles will be reversed on this occasion.