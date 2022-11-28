Burnley handed FA Cup third round tie away at Premier League AFC Bournemouth
Burnley will take on AFC Bournemouth in the third round of the Emirates FA Cup.
Rachel Brown-Finnis and ex-Liverpool and England defender Mark Wright made the draw live from Anfield.
And it was the Burnley-born former England and Great Britain goalkeeper who drew her hometown team out of the pot.
It means Vincent Kompany’s Clarets will travel to the Vitality Stadium at the start of January, with the next round of the competition scheduled to take place between Friday 6th and Monday 9th.
Most Popular
Burnley were beaten 2-0 by the Cherries in the fifth round at Turf Moor in February 2021, with the visitors a division below their Premier League hosts, but the roles will be reversed on this occasion.
Here’s the draw in full: Preston North End vs Huddersfield Town; Middlesbrough vs Brighton and Hove Albion; Chesterfield vs West Bromwich Albion; Manchester City vs Chelsea; Charlton Athletic or Stockport County vs Walsall; Boreham Wood vs Accrington Stanley; Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth; Derby County vs Barnsley; Cardiff City vs Leeds United; Brentford vs West Ham United; Bournemouth vs Burnley; Coventry City vs Wrexham; Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers; Aston Villa vs Stevenage; Luton Town vs Wigan Athletic; Oxford United vs Arsenal; Fleetwood Town vs QPR; Liverpool vs Wolves; Grimsby Town vs Burton Albion; Blackpool vs Nottingham Forest; Dagenham and Redbridge or Gillingham vs Leicester City; Forest Green Rovers vs Birmingham City; Bristol City vs Swansea City; Hartlepool United vs Stoke City; Hull City vs Fulham; Crystal Palace vs Southampton; Millwall vs Sheffield United; Shrewsbury Town vs Sunderland; Sheffield Wednesday vs Newcastle United; Manchester United vs Everton; Reading vs Watford; Ipswich Town vs Rotherham.