Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope shares disappointment after latest England omission!

Nick Pope of England and Gareth Southgate manager of England show appreaction to the fans after the International friendly between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium on March 27, 2018 in London, England.

But the 29-year-old goalkeeper understands that the door is still open for a recall in the future.

Pope, a two-time Player of the Year at Turf Moor, missed Euro 2020 after undergoing knee surgery in May.

The ex-Charlton Athletic stopper was absent for the Clarets' final three games of the 2021-21 campaign.

Nick Pope of England rolls the ball out during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar qualifying match between England and San Marino at Wembley Stadium on March 25, 2021 in London, England.

However, he recovered in time to feature in the club's final pre-season friendly at home to Cadiz and returned to the Three Lions squad for September's World Cup qualifiers.

Boss Gareth Southgate, though, has once again selected West Brom's Sam Johnstone and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale, with the pair joining Jordan Pickford for the last couple of Group I games against Albania and San Marino.

"I'm obviously disappointed to be left out," he said. "I was disappointed to be left out last month. But that's not my decision, it's the manager's decision, it's out of my hands.

"It's unfortunate. I think over the last three years I've performed at a really good level. So to be dropped from a squad six games into a season was something that wasn't ideal. But that's how football goes, how life goes. It's about moving forward and getting on with it.

"I'm sure he's had more difficult decisions than dropping me - I don't think it sent shockwaves through the footballing world.

"I'm not going to name names, but there's plenty that have come out and then come back in over the last three or four years, so the door's not closed which is good to know."

Despite being overlooked, Pope maintains that he has the greatest of respect for Southgate who, he believes, is having to make some unenviably tough decisions given the nation's abundant talent.

His exclusion, however, is a tough one to take after being in and around the group at St George's Park for the best part of three years.

Pope, who started all three of England's qualifiers in March, said: "I had a really good conversation [with Southgate].

"Obviously it's probably not the nicest part of his job, giving people the bullet. We had a good conversation, I'm not going to go into that.

"I really respect him, I have massive respect for him, he brought me into the squad and has kept me in squads and has always been really good with me when I've played, not played.

"So to get a call is nice in that regard, as much as the news wasn't great."

He added: "That was how I felt about it, going into the summer before the injury, pushing Jordan [Pickford], and, if you want to call it that, second choice for the Euros in the summer.

"And then the injury, and come back this season and not in the top three. But football – sometimes its not about dwelling on that and putting too much thought into that.