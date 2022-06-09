Burnley forward Matej Vydra making good progress after knee injury

The 30-year-old striker has been in talks over a new two-year contract, with his current deal set to expire, with the club trying to support the Czech Republic international as much as they can as he works his way back to fitness.

And after visiting renowned knee surgeon, Professor Andy Williams in London - who has helped treat the likes of Michael Owen, Theo Walcott, John Terry, Lawrence Dallagliom Andrew Flintoff and Shoaib Akhtar - the news was positive.

Williams didn't expect such good progress, with Vydra thought to be around a month ahead of schedule, as he targets a return around the turn of the year.

WATFORD, ENGLAND - APRIL 30: Matěj Vydra of Burnley battles with Christian Kabasele of Watford during the Premier League match between Watford and Burnley at Vicarage Road on April 30, 2022 in Watford, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Vydra is now back in Prague where he will continue to work on his rehab.

He missed the last four games of the season, as Burnley were relegated from the Premier League on the final day of the campaign.

However, the former Watford and Derby forward was with the group in the build up and at the last game against Newcastle, on his crutches, as he showed his support for his teammates, along with fellow long term injury victim Ashley Westwood, as interim boss Mike Jackson explained: “For me that is everything, having them around. They are big characters and players, so even if they are not involved, when the group sees them, it keeps them at ease and they know they are with them and they can lean on them.

"That is really important. I can't believe I have seen Vyds in hobbling round on crutches, but he wants to be here, the same with Ash.

"They know how important it is. Westy is in the gym sweating and looks in unbelievable nick! That is the type of character he is and that can only rub off on your mates.”

Jackson added: “His contract will be going on in the background. This club doesn't work any way other than that and for me personally that is how it should be, you support your players.

"He has been injured as one of our players so there is no way he is going to be thrown away. It won't happen and it won't be allowed to happen, no chance.”