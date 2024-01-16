Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley were denied a much-needed three points in the match at Turf Moor, due to a bitterly contested controversial last-minute goal for the Hatters.

“I’m bitterly disappointed,” reflected O’Shea. “I thought we dominated the game, defended well and created a lot of chances, so to come away with just one point is tough to take.

“The manner of their goal as well, it’s even more hard. We just can’t understand the decision as players and we don’t get told anything after the game either by the referees, which is quite weird. But look, the decision has been given and those are the cards that have been dealt.”

Performance

“I thought the performance was very good, there were a lot of positives to take from the game. Luton played in quite a direct way with a lot of diagonal balls, but I thought we did really well as a team.

“Our full-backs and wingers did really well to double up and stop those crosses, while the two midfielders, the two Josh’s, were excellent. I thought Josh Cullen in particular made some really important blocks and really epitomised our performance.”

Chances

“It’s been important. It’s been happening a lot to us. We’re really happy to be in those positions and it’s important to get into those positions, but we’ve got to start taking those chances.

“It’s probably come back to bite us a bit but the lads know themselves they need to be finishing them. Even us guys at the back, when we’re going up for corners we’ve got to contribute as well, so it hasn’t been good enough on our part.”

Luton

“The gaffer and the coaching staff got it spot on with them, we knew what they were going to do.

“We prepped for that during the week and our game plan was good. We nullified their key players, their dangerous players.

“They like to get the ball in the box but I thought the lads did really well and Traffs [Trafford] got a lot of crosses, which is important. It takes a lot of pressure off us at the back when he’s doing that.

“You can tell he’s gaining confidence each week which is massive. He’s been an important player and he’s going to be massive for us.”

Hjalmar Ekdal, new partner

“All the defenders at this club are top quality, so anyone that comes in just slots in nicely. That’s a credit to us as a club and the work we do as a unit.

“Obviously Hjalmar has had his injuries but he’s come back in and he’s been outstanding. He was really easy to play alongside.

“Same with Ameen [Al-Dakhil] slotting in at left-back. That’s not his favourite position so it’s great for him to come in and get those minutes.”

Message from manager

“He was quite positive. He echoed that we defended quite well and we created those chances, but we’ve got to take them. Another point was obviously the decision, but that’s that.