Burnley face Tottenham Hotspur in a huge six pointer tomorow afternoon.
The Clarets currently sit just outside the relegation zone on goal difference and defeat this weekend could see them drop back into the bottom three, with Leeds United facing Brighton.
The Lancashire club will be eager to do the double over Spurs after securing a 1-0 win in February thanks to a second half goal from Ben Mee.
Burnley will then face Aston Villa midweek, before hosting Newcastle United in what could be a very nervy final day of the campaign.
Here are today’s transfer rumours...
1. Whites target Spain youth starlet
Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Real Zaragoza striker Ivan Azon this summer. The 19-year-old has six goals in the second tier of Spanish football this season. (Heraldo)
2. Wolves battle Arsenal for Brazilian starlet
Wolves are thought to be targeting Sao Paulo winger Marquinhos this summer, despite Arsenal reportedly already being in negotiations to sign the Brazilian. The 19-year-old signed a five year contract with his current club in 2019. (Sport Witness)
3. Coutinho ‘accepts massive pay cut’ to join Aston Villa
Philippe Coutinho reportedly accepted a whopping £345k per week to seal his permanent move to Aston Villa. He was reportedly raking in over £470k a week at Barcelona. (The Telegraph)
4. Liverpool confident of £80m agreement for Salah
Liverpool are reportedly willing to offer Mohamed Salah a four-year deal that could be worth over £80 million, with the Egyptian thought to have compromised on his initial £500k a week wage demands. The club and player are said to be preparing for fresh talks. (Football Insider)