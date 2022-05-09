But the interim boss is optimistic that the stand-in skipper’s hamstring issue — sustained early in the second half — isn’t anything too serious.
The centre back went down innocuously on the halfway line, and signalled to the sidelines that he was unable to continue, with Kevin Long his replacement as he exited the pitch gingerly.
The defender was able to walk from the field of play unaided, but his departure was a huge blow for the Clarets, who went on to concede once more against Steven Gerrard‘s side in a 3-1 loss.
Villa led 2-0 at the break and added a third just five minutes after Tarkowski’s withdrawal, before substitute Maxwel Cornet grabbed a late consolation.
“We don’t know at this moment in time, he felt a tight hamstring,” confirmed Jackson. “We will have a look at him on Monday or Tuesday and fingers crossed it is not too bad.
“He knew himself that it was getting a little bit tight and he has made the decision, but he doesn’t come off if it is not a little bit sore.”
Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...