But the interim boss is optimistic that the stand-in skipper’s hamstring issue — sustained early in the second half — isn’t anything too serious.

The centre back went down innocuously on the halfway line, and signalled to the sidelines that he was unable to continue, with Kevin Long his replacement as he exited the pitch gingerly.

The defender was able to walk from the field of play unaided, but his departure was a huge blow for the Clarets, who went on to concede once more against Steven Gerrard‘s side in a 3-1 loss.

Villa led 2-0 at the break and added a third just five minutes after Tarkowski’s withdrawal, before substitute Maxwel Cornet grabbed a late consolation.

“We don’t know at this moment in time, he felt a tight hamstring,” confirmed Jackson. “We will have a look at him on Monday or Tuesday and fingers crossed it is not too bad.

“He knew himself that it was getting a little bit tight and he has made the decision, but he doesn’t come off if it is not a little bit sore.”

Check out the latest Premier League transfer speculation below...

1. Wolves keen on Palhinha Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to make an offer for Tottenham Hotspur target and Sporting Lisbon defensive midfielder Joao Palhinha. (Record) Photo Sales

2. Arsenal circle for Tielemans Arsenal are close to wrapping up a £40m deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer. (The Sun) Photo Sales

3. BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Ben Brereton Diaz of Blackburn Rovers and Jack Stacey of AFC Bournemouth contest the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between AFC Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers at Vitality Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) West Ham are reportedly leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers star Ben Brereton Diaz. (The Sun) Photo Sales

4. Villa hold Kamara talks Aston Villa are making another push to sign Marseille talent Boubacar Kamara having held more talks with the free agent midfielder. Newcastle United and Leeds United have also been linked in the past. (Daily Mail) Photo Sales