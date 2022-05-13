The 30-year-old ruptured his cruciate ligament in the opening stages of the 2-1 victory over Watford two weeks ago, but somehow managed to play through the pain barrier.

The ex-Hornets forward, who scored a crucial winner against Wolves at Turf Moor beforehand, laid on the winner for Josh Brownhill at Vicarage Road to boost the Clarets’ chances of Premier League survival.

The Czech Republic international — who had been attracting interest from clubs in the UK, Germany, Turkey and MLS — had unselfishly prioritised the club’s future ahead of his own, telling the Burnley Express: “We’ll see what happens after the season. But I’m focused on helping my team-mates to stay up and then we’ll decide with my agents and the club.”

However, the former Championship Golden Boot winner with Derby County in 2018 won’t play any further part in Burnley’s bid for safety in the top flight after scans last week revealed the full extent of his injury.

Vydra, who was expected to undergo surgery this week, was absent from the squad for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Aston Villa with interim manager Mike Jackson confirming the worst possible news for the striker in his post-match media obligations.

It’s been a season of frustration for the former West Bromwich Albion man, who underwent a hernia operation after the goalless draw versus Arsenal at the Emirates — one of just five league starts this season — and then dislocated a shoulder.

“It’s been frustrating, especially after the new year,” he said. “After Arsenal we decided that I would go for hernia surgery, I was fully fit, then the last session for the Chelsea game I dislocated my elbow. It’s not a typical injury for a footballer.”

The latest setback has cast doubt on his future at the club, as his current deal comes to an end this summer.

