Burnley transfer rumours: West Ham in pole position to sign Clarets ace, Arsenal closing in on a £40m Belgian star

Here are all the best of today’s Premier League transfer rumours.

By Molly Burke
Sunday, 8th May 2022, 10:21 am

Burnley ended their four match unbeaten run yesterday as they lost 3-1 to Aston Villa at Turf Moor.

Maxwel Cornet’s last minute goal only proved to be a consolation and the Clarets could now be sent back into the relegation zone if Everton and Leeds United pick up points today.

The Whites face a tough trip to Arsenal, while Frank Lampard’s side will host Leicester City at Goodison Park.

Burnley only have three matches remaining to retain their Premier League status, with trips to Tottenham and Aston Villa coming up, as well as a final day clash with Newcastle on home turf.

Here are today’s rumours...

1. Chelsea deal 'expected in late May'

Chelsea confirmed that a deal had been agreed for Todd Boehly's consortium to purchase the football club from Roman Abramovich, with a deal expected to go through towards the end of the month. The Blues will need a licence to be part of the next campaign by June 8. (Sky Sports)

2. Whites plotting move for England U21 international

Leeds United and Fulham are keeping tabs on Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs White. The 22-year-old has eleven goals and nine assists while on loan at Sheffield United this season. (TEAMtalk)

3. Hammers target Southampton loanee

West Ham are lining up a move for Chelsea striker Armando Broja, who has enjoyed a successful loan spell with Southampton this season. The 20-year-old has six goals in the Premier League for the Saints. (Daily Mail)

4. Toon suffer blow in playmaker pursuit

Newcastle United target Alex Lowry has signed a new deal with Rangers to keep him at the club until 2025. The likes of the Magpies and Manchester City had been linked with the teenager. (Rangers Football Club)

