The Premier League season continues to race towards its conclusion with the title race, top four battle and relegation fight all still alive.

Burnley’s chances of survival were given a massive boost last weekend as they secured a 1-0 win over Wolves at Turf Moor and relegation rivals Everton suffered defeat to Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

It meant that the managerless Clarets moved above the Toffees and out of the bottom three although only by a point and with the Goodison Park side still having a game in hand.

It’s another massive fixture of the Lancashire club this coming Saturday as they face Watford who themselves are also fighting for survival.

The spotlight will be on Burnley striker Matej Vydra as he faces his former club.

Previewing the match, he said: “It’s going to be special for me,” he said. “I had some special years there.

“But we’re both fighting against relegation so the past will have to be put to the side and I’ll focus on victory. Maybe I’ll speak with friends over there, but the game comes first. My thoughts will be on winning the game and then we’ll see.”

Away from the action on the pitch there is plenty going on behind the scenes as clubs continue their preparations for the upcoming transfer window.

Here are the transfer stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

1. Liverpool move for Real target Tchouameni Liverpool have made contact with Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni as they look to beat Real Madrid to the signing of the France international (Foot Mercato)

2. Haller could make Premier League return Manchester United could sign former West Ham striker Sebastien Haller with the Ivory Coast international looking to follow Erik ten Hag to Old Trafford from Ajax for a fee of £35m (The Sun)

3. Jesus' representatives old talks with Gunners Gabriel Jesus' representatives have opened talks with Arsenal over a potential summer move away from Manchester City (GOAL)

4. Blues keeping tabs on Pieper Chelsea have asked to be kept informed about in-demand German defender Amos Pieper as they prepare for life without Antonio Rudiger (Mirror)