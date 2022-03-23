It’s all quiet at Turf Moor this morning with no big stories surrounding Burnley but their Premier League relegation rivals Everton are reportedly eyeing up a £17m striker who is out of favour at Real Madrid.
Meanwhile, Newcastle United are stepping up their attempts to signs a Championship defender and have been given a boost after Inter Milan revealed they would listen to offers for a reported target who Tottenham Hotspur are also being linked with.
Aston Villa could return for a Brighton midfielder in the summer, with the Seagulls having knocked back a bid in January from their Premier League rivals, after Steven Gerrard’s side missed out on another target to Barcelona.
There is doubt over the future of Leeds United’s star players after the club’s first approach of a new contract was rejected.
Manchester United continue their search for a new head coach and a La Liga stand out is reportedly being considered while Juventus are rumoured to be preparing a ‘huge’ contract offer for one of the English top flight’s very best players.
In London, Arsenal and Tottenham could be set to compete for the signing of a highly rated Turkish winger while West Ham United could move for a QPR keeper in the summer.
Here are Wednesday morning’s transfer headlines from across the Premier League: