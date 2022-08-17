Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley made it three EFL Championship matches without a win last night as Vincent Kompany’s side could only manage a 1-1 draw at home to Hull City.

The Clarets have now not won since the opening day of the season when they beat Huddersfield Town and time is rapidly running on for Vincent Kompany to add any new additions to his squad.

Speaking after last night’s match, Kompany was asked if he was frustrated and said: “Yeah, look, if I have to say all the things I would have kind of expected in the beginning of being in such a very new gelling team, is this type of game, these kinds of nights.

“But I can’t commend enough how hard my team is working, how hard they are pressing, how much they are fighting for every second ball, and everything that comes with it.

“It’s a physical league, but we’re up there, and I’m taking a lot of joy in watching them together.

“The end product is the hardest part of the game I think, when we are in our position, I reckon we are going to depend on the amount of chances we create, and today were enough, but we have to have as many as we can to get past teams.”

Burnley’s next match is this Saturday at home to Blackpool.

The summer transfer window is open for just under two weeks before it slams shut at the end of the month for clubs across England.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin has admitted that the club may need to bolster their defensive options during the closing stages of the transfer window after Joel Latibeaudiere picked up an injury in yesterday’s clash with Millwall (Football League World)

Former Norwich City, Rotherham United, Millwall, Reading and Sunderland striker Lewis Grabban is on the radar of West Bromwich Albion following his decision to leave Nottingham Forest (The Athletic)

Watford are in discussions with Fluminense over a deal for attacker Matheus Martins (The 72 via The Athletic)

Newcastle United are ready to submit a new bid for Joao Pedro of £25million plus add-ons (Football Insider)

Crystal Palace and Bournemouth are emerging as the leading contenders to sign Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo before the transfer deadline (Football League World)

Middlesbrough have ‘submitted a bid’ of €10 million to sign FC Groningen’s Jørgen Strand Larsen (Sport Witness via TV2)

Interest is growing in Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge – with Brighton and multiple other Premier League clubs facing competition from France and Germany – but any deal will have to reflect the concerns about his long-term fitness (Football League World)