The new EFL Championship season may be kicking off this weekend but there is still over a month left in the summer transfer market for clubs to complete deals.
Burnley have had a £1.5 million bid for a Belgian striker rejected while a former Sheffield United trialist is now training with League One side Derby County.
Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are set to complete the permanent signing of a Brentford striker who spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City and Preston North End are close to confirming the loan signing of a Manchester United defender.
Bristol City would require an “astronmoical offer” to part company with their star striker this summer while Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said they re unlikely to utilise the loan market in this transfer window.
Elsewhere, Aston Villa winger is set to join Cardiff City on loan after signing a new contract with the Premier League side and an Italian club are still keen on signing a Reading forward this summer.
Finally, Newcastle United have decided not to loan out an attacker who was of interest to several Championship and Scottish Premiership clubs.
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making headlines on Wednesday morning: