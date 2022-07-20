The summer transfer window continues to be a busy one for clubs across English football’s second tier with the new EFL Championship season kicking off in less than two weeks.
A striker, who plays for Belgian side KV Oostende, says he would ‘welcome’ the chance to make a £4 million move to Burnley in this window while Sheffield United are ‘not giving up’ on trying to sign a Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder.
Meanwhile, Middlesborugh are expected to offer a former Stoke City man a contract and Sunderland are being linked with a move for a Lincoln City defender.
Huddersfield Town’s Lewis O’brien and Harry Toffolo have ‘agreed’ deals to sign for Nottingham Forest despite reports the deals had collapsed while a ‘number’ of clubs are said to be interested in signing two QPR goalkeepers.
Elsewhere, Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has said he would ‘love’ to sign a Stoke City player who spent last season on loan with the Gas and Norwich City have taken three young starlets on trial as part of their working relationship with a Brazilian club.
Finally, a former Norwich City loanee has spoken publicly about his disappointing spell with the Canaries describing his treatment from a section of the supporters as ‘hard’.
Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning: