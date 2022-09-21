Championship clubs will have the first chance to rest up and rehabilitate while managers and scouting staff take the chance to evaluate their squads during the first international break of the season.

The Summer was another busy window for clubs across the second tier of English football and it already looks like January could be much of the same.

There have already been managerial changes in the division which are causing speculation while players who have been linked with moves away are signing new deals and clubs are casting their eye over free agents.

Meanwhile, loan players are continuing to impress in the division and other clubs are retaining their interest in players.

Here are the EFL Championship transfer news stories making the headlines on Wednesday morning:

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Ash Phillips, a reported target for Tottenham Hotspur, has signed a new deal to stay at the club until the summer of 2025 (Football League World)

Reading boss Paul Ince is in the frame for the vacant manager’s job at Cardiff City (Football Insider)

Leeds United have placed a provision to recall Charlie Creswell from Millwall in January and the Championship side will impose penalty clauses if he fails to play as much as Leeds want (The Athletic)

Birmingham City loan star Auston Trusty has all it takes to feature for Arsenal in the future according to City boss John Eustace (Football League World)

EFL League One side Sheffield Wednesday are currently running the rule over Max Haygarth, the former Manchester United winger who was previously on trial at Luton Town (The Star - Sheffield)

Wolves remain interested in Burnley’s Josh Brownhill and could make a move for the midfielder in January (Football League World)

Caolan Boyd-Munce and Darnell Fisher are two Middlesbrough players who may already be eyeing an exit from the club in the January window (Football League World)