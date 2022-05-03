The Premier League season is heading down the final stretch with so much still to play for and a summer transfer window on the horizon.

Burnley have just four games remaining in their 2021/22 Premier League season as they continue to battle against relegation to the Championship.

The Clarets are currently 16th in the league table, two points above Everton in 18th and above 17th placed Leeds United on goal difference with the Toffees having a game in hand on both.

Mike Jackson remain in interim charge and could still be in the dug out for the visit of Aston Villa this Saturday.

Burnley then face Tottenham Hotspur (A), Aston Villa (A) and Newcastle United (H) in their remaining three fixtures.

As for their hunt for a new boss, Manchester City icon Vincent Kompany is now the favourite with oddsmakers for the job as he overtakes Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder who has dropped below the likes of Wayne Rooney and Rafa Benitez.

The Premier League winning former defender is currently in charge at Anderlecht in his native Belgium but could return to England to take up the position at the Lancashire club.

Away from the action on the pitch, clubs are also preparing for the summer transfer window as they identify new targets and look at moving players on.

Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Tuesday morning:

