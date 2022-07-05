There is plenty going on behind the scenes at Turf Moor as the new EFL season gets closer and closer.

Championship clubs continue to make moves to bolster their squads in the summer transfer window with the 2022/23 campaign right around the corner.

Burnley’s pursuit of a £3.5m valued striker has reportedly ‘hit a brick wall’ while Sheffield United are set to open talks with a former Derby County midfielder who is a free agent after leaving the relegated Rams.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace have joined two other Premier League clubs in pursuing a move for a Wolves midfielder who has spent the past two campaigns on-loan in the Championship while QPR striker wants to return to his hometown club after enjoying his loan spell there last season.

Elsewhere, Luton Town are expected to complete the signing of a £2m striker from Barnsley and Hull City are closing in on a free agent Colombian forward.

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to confirm the widely reported signing of a Middlesbrough defender later this week and Brighton are said to be interested in signing a Swansea City goalkeeper.

Finally, Millwall have said they are “disappointed” is one of their most promising starlets decision to leave the club and sign for Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Here are the Championship transfer news stories making the headline on Tuesday morning:

1. Premier League duo to move for Swansea keeper Brighton & Hove Albion and Wolves are plotting moves for Swansea City goalkeeper Steven Benda (Football Insider)

2. Millwall saddened by Lovelace decision Millwall say they are "saddened and disappointed" by Zak Lovelace 's decision to join Rangers on a free transfer but hold no grudges against the 16-year-old (Daily Record)

3. Spurs close in on Spence Tottenham Hotspur are expected to complete the signing of Djed Spence from Middlesbrough this week (London Evening Standard)

4. Bonne wants to leave QPR QPR striker Macauley Bonne is keen on a return to hometown club Ipswich Town this summer after his loan spell last season (East Anglian Daily Times)